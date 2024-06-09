Recovery efforts underway for missing swimmer near Devil's Cove

A recovery effort is underway for a missing swimmer near Devil's Cove.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, on June 8, around 4:08 p.m., a 911 call was received about a missing swimmer near Devil's Cove on Lake Travis. The caller reported the man had been missing for about 15-20 minutes.

When rescue efforts were unsuccessful, the TCSO took over and it then became a recovery mission.

TCSO Lake Patrol searched for the swimmer all night, but stopped when it became dark. Patrols would begin the search again the next morning.

As of June 9, around 4:15 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol is still searching for the missing man.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates