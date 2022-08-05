Red Bull BC One brings break-dancing to Austin

One of the world's biggest and most prestigious break-dancing competitions is making its first-ever stop in Austin from August 6-7.

Red Bull BC One is a one-on-one breaking competition and is hosting a series of regional qualifiers with the top breakers from Texas and across the country battling it out on the dance floor in the hopes of advancing to the USA finals.

The main competition on August 7 is the Red Bull BC One Cypher South USA and will be ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Tickets are just $10 and doors open at 4 p.m. with the one-on-one tournament kicking off soon after. There will be more than 10 Texas-based competitors including two from Austin.

The day before on August 6, Red Bull is hosting an open-entry competition for aspiring dancers plus community workshops hosted by the Red Bull BC One All Stars. The four best b-boys and top four b-girls will be selected by judges to join the main knock-out stage of the competition on August 7.

Austin prelims will kick off at 3TEN just below ACL Live at 5 p.m. The event is free to attend for break fans of all ages and no RSVP is needed.

You can get more information and buy tickets here.