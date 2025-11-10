Red Flag Warning in effect for Monday, Tuesday in Central Texas

The Brief Red Flag Warning in effect for Monday, Tuesday Effect covers most of south and central Texas NWS says that critical fire conditions are either happening or will



A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of south and central Texas.

What we know:

The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday evening (Nov. 10) and then from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 11).

The National Weather Service says that critical fire weather conditions are either happening or will and that a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential.

NWS also says in Tuesday's warning that any fires that develop are likely to spread rapidly.

What you can do:

Travis County Emergency Services is reminding the public that no outdoor burning is allowed.

The public is also urged to:

Dispose of cigarettes correctly

Secure trailer chains so they don't drag on pavement

Avoid using outdoor machinery that creates sparks