Red Poppy Fest pack downtown Georgetown for the weekend

There's nothing quite like Red Poppy Fest in Georgetown with 75,000 people expected to pack into downtown this weekend.

The city says about 150 vendors along with several musicians and antique cars are here for Georgetown’s 26th annual poppy fest.

Of course, downtown is decorated with red poppy flowers.

Austin is the red poppy capital of Texas after all.

A Georgetown World War I soldier started the red poppy tradition when he sent his mom a packet of poppy seeds while fighting in Europe.

The people of Georgetown then spread the seeds all over town and now celebrate the Red Poppy Fest every year.

The Springtime poppy fest has become an integral part of Georgetown, Texas.

Local perspective:

"We’ve been here 25 years, and we try not to miss it because it’s always so fun. You see the art and the music, you see a lot of neighbors, so it’s kind of cool," said Georgetown resident, Rocio Cavazos.

Red Poppy fest attendee, Wendi Thompson, was just in the festival spirit while enjoying her Saturday at the event.

"Beautiful day. I just wanted something fun to do. My husband wanted to come to the car show so we got to see the neat cars and see Cory Morrow tonight."

Dig deeper:

Red Poppy Fest closes at 10pm and starts all over again from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.