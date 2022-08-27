Expand / Collapse search

Red Robin employee gets spit on, pepper-sprayed in scam attempt

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 2:06PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team
redrobin2.jpg article

Police released this photo of a suspect accused of assaulting a Red Robin employee. (Credit: Tualatin Police Department)

TUALATIN, Ore. - A Red Robin employee was not only the victim of a scam attempt but also got spit on and pepper sprayed, according to authorities. 

Police in Tualatin, Oregon, said the incident happened on August 24 around 3:30 p.m. local time.

Investigators said they responded to the Red Robin restaurant on Nyberg Street to a report of a male suspect spitting on and pepper spraying a female restaurant employee. He then left the restaurant. 

It was later revealed that the suspect was attempting to scam the business by falsely claiming that the restaurant made his to-go order incorrectly and demanded a gift card, according to the police department. 

RELATED: Lawsuit: Man finds semen in Red Robin salad after alleging racism

The suspect is also accused of stealing the pepper spray from a local business. 

He’s also believed to have pulled the same scam at two other businesses earlier in the day, police said.

Authorities have released a picture of the suspect. 

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Red Robin for comment. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 