Regional AMBER Alert canceled for missing 12-year-old Houston girl

UPDATE: The Regional Amber Alert for 12-year-old Mackenzie Noel Patterson has been canceled.

We're told the missing child's whereabouts have been determined and she is no longer believed to be in danger.

-------------------

The Texas Center for the Missing have issued a regional AMBER Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl from Houston.

Authorities are searching for 12-year-old Mackenzie Noel Patterson.

Patterson was last seen leaving Cook Middle School at 9111 Wheatland Drive in Houston around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Patterson is described as a white female, 5’1" tall, 110-115 pounds with shoulder-length sandy blond hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black tennis shoes, light colored pants and a light purple shirt.

Authorities said she has had older men communicating with her and sending photos, and she is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mackenzie Noel Patterson is urged to call the Cypress Fairbanks ISD Police Department at (832) 237-2373.

