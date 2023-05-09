Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors

Law enforcement sources have told FOX 5 New York that federal prosecutors plan to file charges against New York Congressman George Santos.

The charges are expected to be announced as early as tomorrow in the Eastern District in Brooklyn.

The exact charges are unknown at this time, but Santos had been under investigation for statements he made regarding campaign finances.

FOX 5 NY has reached out to Rep. Santos for comment and reaction but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.