Repo man shot while trying to repossess car: Arlington police
article
ARLINGTON, Texas - A man repossessing a car in Arlington was shot, and police are looking for the shooter.
Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, was hooking up a car at an apartment complex on Alexis Avenue near 360 and Green Oaks Boulevard on Monday around noon. It is not clear if there was a confrontation before the shooting.
A witness told police the gunman got into another car and took off. The victim suffered serious injuries.
Police also did not say if they have a description of the shooter.
Advertisement