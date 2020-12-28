Report: L.A. woman received 2 houses from Nashville bombing suspect

article

A Los Angeles entertainment executive reportedly received two houses in Tennessee free of charge from the man authorities say was responsible for the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville.

FBI officials said Sunday that they believe Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, was responsible for the bombing, which originated in an RV parked downtown and occurred at 6:40 a.m. Nashville time Friday morning. The blast damaged an AT&T building and interfered with cellphone service and police and hospital communications in several Southern states.

They also said Warner is believed to have died in the bombing, and there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the crime.

The Daily Mail reported late Saturday that a house worth $249,000 was transferred to 29-year old Michelle Swing in January 2019 by Warner, and another $160,000 home was transferred to Swing last month.

Swing transferred the first house to another person, the Daily Mail reported.

The $160,000 house was raided by FBI agents Saturday as part of the investigation into the bombing. Swing told the Daily Mail she had no knowledge of the most recent transfer.

"In the state of Tennessee you can deed property to someone else without their consent or their signature or anything," Swing told the paper. "I didn't even buy the house he just deeded it over to me without my knowledge. So, this all very weird to me, that's about all I can say."

Swing is an artist development director at AEG Presents and a former StubHub executive. WBIR in Nashville reported that Swing is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, and previously had a Lenoir City, Tennessee, address.

A spokeswoman for the FBI's Los Angeles field office told City News Service the case was being handled by the agency's Memphis office. A spokeswoman for the Memphis office said the agency would not comment on an ongoing investigation.

Federal investigators told reporters Sunday they are trying to determine whether the bomber was motivated by "paranoia over 5G technology." FBI officials asked anyone who knew Warner or might be familiar with his motives to contact the agency.

