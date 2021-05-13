Report: Lollapalooza returning to Chicago this summer

Lollapalooza will return to Chicago’s Grant Park this summer after being canceled last year due to the pandemic, according to a report.

Sources tell Variety the music festival will take place July 29 to August 1. Variety also reports that the city of Chicago has given the greenlight to hold Lollapalooza at near or full capacity.

A formal announcement by the city, including headliners, is expected next week, Variety reports.

A city spokesperson would not confirm the report Thursday evening.

"The Mayor's Office and CDPH have been in conversation with several large event organizers, including the team at Lollapalooza, on how to bring these experiences back to Chicago in safe way. We are taking these events case by case and determining how we can ensure the safety of our patrons. While conversations have been moving forward in a positive way, nothing has been confirmed," the spokesperson told FOX 32.

Festival organizers told the Chicago Tribune last month that they are "excited about the progress in Chicago as the city continues to reopen. We are in close contact with city and public health officials as we continue to plan for the festival and remain optimistic about Lollapalooza 2021 in Grant Park."

Chicago hopes to fully reopen the city by the Fourth of July.

The report comes on the same day the CDC said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance outdoors or indoors, except for certain circumstances.

The long-awaited announcement is exciting for those vaccinated, but some say they still plan to keep that mask on a bit longer.

"I’m definitely still going to be you know masking up in crowded places in public just to give others that peace of mind," said Indiana resident Reyna Salazar.

The news is also a light at the end of the tunnel for Illinois businesses hit hard by the pandemic, including restaurants.

"We still gotta hear from our local and state officials on how we're going to be addressing this issue," said Sam Toia, President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association.