Six injured after house leveled in apparent explosion

At least six people were hospitalized after a reported explosion at a Plano home on Monday afternoon.

It's still unclear what caused the explosion. Atmos and bomb investigators are at the scene.

The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive, located off Park Boulevard in between Ohio Drive and Coit Road.

Plano Fire officials said three adults and three children had to be transported from the scene. Their conditions were not known. One person was inside the home. The other five were in a home next door.

The force of the explosion essentially flattened the home and caused significant damage to nearby homes.

Neighbors say it happened during a storm. They saw a flash and heard a loud-shaking boom.

The impact of the explosion felt by people living a mile away. Many walking to the scene were in disbelief.

"I just happened to be looking out my window right as it happened and it was a big flash of bright light," said Taylor Reddick, who lives nearby. "It had been lightning a lot already, and I just saw a huge black smoke go up and debris go flying in the air. It all happened very fast."

Tony Clark says he saw children leaving the neighboring home to get into an ambulance on their own.

"Yeah, I didn’t see any wounds or anything on them. They walked just fine," he said.

Investigators from the Plano Fire Department, Atmos, Oncor, and the Plano Police Bomb Squad all came out to the scene.

Power and gas were cut off to the block. The Plano Fire Department says it’s standard protocol.

Neighbors, however, can only imagine what it was like for the one person inside the home at the center of the explosion.