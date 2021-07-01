Reps. Greene, Gaetz invite Britney Spears to testify before Congress about conservatorship

article

Four members of Congress, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, of Florida, have invited pop icon Britney Spears to testify before Congress.

"You have been mistreated by America’s legal system. We want to help," reads the opening to the letter dated June 30 and addressed to Spears posted to the Florida Republican's website. "The United States Congress should hear your story and be inspired to bipartisan action. What happened to you should never happen to any other American. Congress can make things better and you can inform our policy decisions. If you will speak to Congress, we are ready to listen."

Spears on Wednesday lost her battle to have her father removed from his role as conservator of her estate, despite widespread public support and an impassioned plea to the court last week, according to multiple reports.

Spears’ court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, asked the court to replace Jamie Spears with the Bessemer Trust, currently a co-conservator, according to TMZ .

Ingham had hinted at the move last week after rare public remarks from the singer, who asked if her statements to a Los Angeles courtroom could be shared publicly. In the address to the court, she described her father, Jamie Spears, as "abusive" and "bullying."

"I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people," Spears told Judge Brenda Penny. "It makes no sense."

She said she works constantly and is surrounded by an entire staff on her payroll but isn’t even allowed to control her own fortune.

"What state allows people to own another person’s money and account and threaten them in saying, ‘You can’t spend your money unless we do what we want you to do’?" she asked the judge. "And I’m paying them."

Jamie Spears has been in control of his daughter’s $60 million fortune since 2007.

She also accused her conservators of preventing her from removing a contraceptive device.

Jamie Spears has since contended in court papers filed late Tuesday that Spears' comments in court last Wednesday "made a number of serious allegations regarding how she has been treated during the conservatorship and raised serious concerns about her ongoing care'' asking for a court review.

The letter to Spears from the Republican representatives continues:

"We have been following your conservatorship battle with deep concern. We could see the struggle and torment you were enduring. We could see the obvious financial, emotional and psychological abuse at the hands of your conservators.

"The federal courthouse door was closed to you and to too many Americans. Your story is so powerful, and the admiration of your achievements so great, you (and perhaps only you) can blow that door wide open, giving hope to millions. Your life, liberty, and happiness have been taken from you. Please take advantage of the empowerment that public congressional testimony can unlock.

"You owe nothing to anyone; you deserve to live a life of freedom and to choose your own path. Many others have used their fame to advance social, political, and criminal justice reform. We hope you will choose to accept our invitation to express your interest in speaking to Congress and to America for the sake of the justice you and many Americans deserve. Your life story and tremendous performing talent has continued to inspire people all over the world. We stand ready for your reply. We hope that you will express interest in sharing your story.

"We stand with you, Britney – whatever you decide."

Rep. Andrew Steven Biggs, of Arizona, and Rep. Clarence Burgess Owens, of Ohio, joined Greene and Gaetz in signing the letter.

No word from Spears or the representatives on if Spears plans to accept the invitation.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta. Fox News contributed to this report

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.