Person rescued in South Austin after falling 30 to 40 feet from cliff

Austin-Travis County EMS says a person suffered serious injuries after falling from a cliff in South Austin.

Officials say it happened at around 8:32 a.m. near Spyglass and Barton Skyway.

ATCEMS says the person was extricated by a helicopter hoist and then transported by STAR Flight to Dell Seton.

Officials say no further information about what happened or the patient is being released at this time.

