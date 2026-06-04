Olympian Carly Patterson speaks on new gymnastics program at Texas State University

The Brief Texas State University announced it will launch the first NCAA Division 1 women’s gymnastics program in Texas 2004 Olympic Gymnastics All-Around Champion Carly Patterson spoke about what the program means Texas State said a national search for the program’s first head coach is already underway



For decades, Texas has produced many of the biggest names in gymnastics, but athletes wanting to compete at the highest level in college had to leave the state.

Now, Texas State University is changing that with a first-of-its-kind program.

What they're saying:

In 2004, Carly Patterson made history. The Texas gymnast became the first American woman in two decades to win Olympic all-around gold. More than 20 years later, she is helping make history again.

"I wanted to be a part of it because, well, obviously, I love the sport of gymnastics and how big this news is, but I just wanted a voice, a helping hand, a support in whatever way possible," 2004 Olympic Gymnastics All-Around Champion Carly Patterson said.

Texas State University announced it will launch the first NCAA Division 1 women’s gymnastics program in Texas.

"It’s huge, it’s everything," Patterson said.

Patterson, as well as Olympian Jordyn Wieber, are serving on the steering committee, helping guide the program’s creation.

"As a former NCAA Head Coach and Olympian, I have seen firsthand the way gymnastics can change lives and inspire a collegiate community. Texas State adding a gymnastics program is exciting for our sport and for women’s athletics as a whole. This creates new opportunities for young women to compete, earn scholarships, develop leadership skills, and continue chasing their dreams at the collegiate level. The growth of gymnastics at major universities like this one is a powerful investment in the future of women’s sports and I look forward to assisting the steering committee as they build this program with intention and strong vision!" Wieber said in a statement.

Featured article

"It's about time, very long overdue, I feel," Patterson said.

For many in the gymnastics world, that feeling is shared. Despite producing Olympians, world champions, and some of the sport’s biggest stars, Texas has never had a Division 1 women’s gymnastics team.

"Texas has some of the most incredible and best gymnasts, some of the best coaching, and it has just been such a hotbed for gymnastics for so long," Patterson said.

That means talented Texas athletes have been forced to look elsewhere to continue their careers in college.

"There are a lot of high level programs in the state of Texas and oftentimes, those young ladies who go to the top division one schools are leaving the state," USA Gymnastics Women’s Program Vice President Annie Heffernon said.

That will change in 2028 when Texas State joins other PAC-12 gymnastics programs on the competition floor.

"I think there's a great opportunity for Texas State to be a leader in the nation, in the collegiate space, for sure," Heffernon said.

The University said Texas is home to more than 100 current NCAA gymnasts and trains about a quarter of the nation’s elite talent. Now, for the first time, those athletes will have a Division 1 option right here at home.

2004 Olympic Gymnastics All-Around Champion Carly Patterson said.

"To finally have Texas State and someone jumping on board, kind of leading the way, leading the pack in this is just incredibly exciting for all of us," Patterson said.

Patterson believes the program could be just the beginning.

"I think now it's just, it's a matter of time before we're going to see all these big schools in Texas jumping on the bandwagon and wanting to be involved," Patterson said.

Texas State said a national search for the program’s first head coach is already underway. Recruiting will begin once that coach is hired, with the competition tentatively set to start in spring 2028.

Texas State President Kelly Damphousse said in a statement:

"Texas has long been the nation's greatest producer of elite gymnasts, yet until now, those athletes had to leave the state to compete at the NCAA Division 1 level. That is about to change. TXST's women's gymnastics program will represent opportunity, ambition, and a new level of national prominence for our university, our future student-athletes, and our state.

This is one of the most exciting and transformative times in TXST's 127-year history. We set enrollment and graduation records again this year, and we will achieve R1 status next year. Joining the Pac-12 next month and competing in women's gymnastics in 2028 are just two examples of the many great things happening at Texas State."