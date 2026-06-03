Teens break into Rock'N River Water Park causing $11K in damage
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ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is looking for a group of suspected teens who broke into Rock'N River Water Park.
The backstory:
Round Rock PD says that during the early morning hours of May 30, a group of suspected teens broke into the water park.
The group caused more than $11,000 in theft and property damage along the way.
What you can do:
Cameras in the water park caught images of the suspects.
Round Rock PD is asking the public for help identifying them.
If you recognize anyone shown in these images, please contact our detectives at 512-671-2720.
The Source: Information from Round Rock Police Department Facebook page.