Residents in Medina County ordered to evacuate due to large brush fire

Residents in Medina County are being told to evacuate as a massive brush fire continues to move through the area, according to KSAT.

According to the Medina County Office of Emergency Management, all residents north and northeast of Medina Lake, east of County Road 271, west of the Medina River and south of FM 1283 must evacuate their homes. Residents in the town of Mico must also evacuate.

Residents who are evacuating can seek shelter at Loma Alta Middle School, located on 266 County Road 381 South in San Antonio. Those who utilize the evacuation center should come in through the gym entrance, according to MVISD officials.

For more information, residents can head to the fire station on FM1957.

Much of Texas is at an elevated risk of wildfires this weekend and early next week because of higher-than-usual temperatures and a worsening drought, according to Texas A&M Forest Service analysts and the state climatologist.

At the same time, vegetation that grew during last summer’s rains is now dormant and brittle — perfect fire starter.

Travis County ESD 1 crews have been assigned to battle the Medina County fire. The emergency service district shared photos and videos on Facebook to show how quickly the fire spread over the past 24 hours.

"The area in which this fire started is the same topography and vegetation that we have in our area. This is what can happen in a matter of minutes," Travis County ESD 1 said. "Today is a high fire danger day!"

Already this month, almost 123,000 acres have burned across the state, according to data provided by Texas A&M Forest Service, more than the previous three Marches combined. The hardest-hit area is Eastland County between Abilene and Fort Worth, where more than 54,000 acres have burned and a sheriff’s deputy died while trying to rescue others from the flames last week.

