Very high fire danger in Central Texas this weekend, says AFD

The Austin Fire Department (AFD) is warning Central Texas residents of the very high fire danger this weekend.

AFD says that conditions are extremely dangerous given the combination of dry fuels, low humidity and moderate to breezy winds. Officials are asking residents to take precautions, which include, but are not limited to:

No BBQs

Postponing lawn mowing

No outdoor burning

Avoiding parking on dry grass

Keeping chains on vehicles from dragging

Properly disposing of cigarette butts

Low humidity and gusty winds already fueled multiple wildfires Friday in north Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of small communities.

Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a "complex" that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles west of Dallas. A nursing home also had to be evacuated in Rising Star, a town about 30 miles southwest of Eastland.

According to Ranger Fire Department Chief Darrell Fox, the fire that burned a church and several downtown buildings in nearby Ranger Thursday may have started from a barbecue pit.

