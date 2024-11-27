Retired Williamson County Sheriff's Office K9 dies

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office

A longtime Williamson County Sheriff's Office K9 has passed away.

K9 Enzo passed away on Wednesday morning.

Enzo began serving with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in 2013 and retired in 2021.

Following his retirement, Enzo lived with his handler, Deputy Derrick Johnson.

"K9 Enzo will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege to work with him, train alongside him, and know him," reads a post from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office asked residents to keep Deputy Johnson and his family in their thoughts.