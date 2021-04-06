Sharpton, Crump lead prayer with George Floyd's family outside Chauvin trial

Rev. Al Sharpton plans to lead the family of George Floyd and others in prayer at noon Tuesday outside the Hennepin County Courthouse where the trial of Derek Chauvin is taking place.

Among the attendees at the prayer will be Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump, Eric Garner’s mother Gwen Carr and former New York Governor David Paterson.

Sharpton, Crump and Carr were all seen inside the courthouse Tuesday morning with some members of the Floyd family, according to the pool reporter.

Only one member of the Floyd family is allowed in the courtroom at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Terrance Floyd, George Floyd's brother who was in the courtroom for the Monday morning session, told pool reporters listening to the testimony is difficult, but his family is staying through the trial.

Last Monday, on the first official day of the trial, Sharpton, the Floyd family and others kneeled for eight minutes and 49 seconds in remembrance of George Floyd. Eight minutes and 46 seconds is symbolic of the amount of time Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck during his deadly arrest on May 25, 2020, although prosecutors say it was actually nine minutes and 29 seconds.