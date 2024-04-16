Dallas pastor Frederick Haynes resigns from Rainbow PUSH Coalition 3 months after being sworn in

Dallas pastor Rev. Frederick Haynes III announced he is stepping down from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition after less than three months on the job.

"After continual prayer and deliberation, I have decided to step down from the position of Chief Executive Officer and President of Rainbow Push Coalition (RPC), effective immediately," Haynes wrote in his resignation letter submitted on Tuesday. "I remain committed to honoring the rich history of RPC and the legacy of its esteemed leader, the incomparable Reverend Jesse L. Jackson Sr., and, most significantly, to the calling and pursuit of social justice."

Rev. Jesse Jackson founded the Chicago-based civil rights organization more than 50 years ago and introduced Haynes as his successor last July. Haynes was installed as the president and CEO in February.

Featured article

Haynes is also the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas.

No explanation was immediately provided for the abrupt resignation.