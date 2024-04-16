Expand / Collapse search

Dallas pastor Frederick Haynes resigns from Rainbow PUSH Coalition 3 months after being sworn in

By FOX 4 Staff
Published  April 16, 2024 8:23pm CDT
Texas
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas pastor to succeed Rev. Jesse Jackson

A Dallas pastor was introduced as the new leader of the civil rights organization founded by Rev. Jesse Jackson. The Reverend Frederick Douglass Haynes III will take over as the new head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

DALLAS - Dallas pastor Rev. Frederick Haynes III announced he is stepping down from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition after less than three months on the job.

"After continual prayer and deliberation, I have decided to step down from the position of Chief Executive Officer and President of Rainbow Push Coalition (RPC), effective immediately," Haynes wrote in his resignation letter submitted on Tuesday. "I remain committed to honoring the rich history of RPC and the legacy of its esteemed leader, the incomparable Reverend Jesse L. Jackson Sr., and, most significantly, to the calling and pursuit of social justice."

V_RAINBOW-PUSH-FREDDY-HAYNES-6P_00.00.08.40.jpg

Rev. Jesse Jackson founded the Chicago-based civil rights organization more than 50 years ago and introduced Haynes as his successor last July. Haynes was installed as the president and CEO in February.

Featured

Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group founded in 1971
article

Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group founded in 1971

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, who is 81, is stepping down as president from the civil rights group he founded more than 50 years ago, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Haynes is also the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas.

No explanation was immediately provided for the abrupt resignation.