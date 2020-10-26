Reward offered for info leading to arrest of fatal shooting suspect

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for a shooting on East 11th Street over the weekend that left a 28-year-old dead and another person injured. The victims are from out of town and were in Austin to visit friends.

According to police, 911 dispatch received multiple calls around 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 25 about a shooting in the 1100 block of Waller Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds.

28-year-old Terrence Cole succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital.

Terrence Cole was originally from Chicago, IL.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

During the course of their investigation, homicide detectives determined that an argument began inside the Victory Grill as the bar was closing and patrons were making their way out. The argument may have been over the shooter being aggressive with a female whom he was using to push their way through the crowd, according to police.

Cole and the other male victim allegedly objected to the shooter pushing the female.

The three men continued arguing as they exited the establishment.

Afterward, the shooter and the female began walking north on Waller Street. Cole and the other victim waited a few minutes before also proceeding north on Waller Street. As the two men walked, the shooter allegedly appeared from behind a parked vehicle and shot both men.

A witness said the surviving male victim came running back to the front of the Victory Grill where he collapsed, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his twenties and approximately five feet eleven inches tall. The suspect may have a tattoo under his right eye and another on his left arm. Detectives are still gathering information.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS (8477), email them at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS