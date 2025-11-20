Hays County man gets over 200 years in prison for sexually assaulting teen girl

article

The Brief Kyle man gets 218 years for three felonies He was convicted of repeatedly drugging, sexually assaulting the teen daughter of a friend The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively



A Kyle man has been sentenced to over 200 years in prison for repeatedly drugging and sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

What we know:

44-year-old Richard Santa Ana was sentenced to a collective 218 years in prison for three felonies:

198 years for two counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child

20 years for second-degree felony indecency with a child by sexual contact

The sentence followed a bench trial in which evidence showed he had repeatedly drugged and sexually assaulted the teenage daughter of a friend.

Evidence during the punishment phase of the trial also included testimony from another victim Santa Ana had sexually assaulted in 2007.

The Hays County Criminal District Attorney's office says that despite the guilty verdict, Santa Ana remained unremorseful.

District Court Judge Joe Pool decided that the sentences would run consecutively, meaning the first sentence would have to be served before the second could begin, then the second served in full before the third would begin.

Santa Ana will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and abide by a lifetime protective order on behalf of the teenage girl.