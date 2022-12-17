Rihanna shows the world her baby boy in adorable TikTok video

article

Rihanna is showing off her baby boy for the first time.

The superstar entertainer, who welcomed the baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May, shared a video on TikTok Saturday — her first on the social media site — showing a smiling, adorable baby in a car seat.

The couple revealed her pregnancy with a belly-baring Harlem photo shoot in January. She hasn’t revealed the baby’s name.

During her pregnancy, Rihanna stunned in designer looks that showed off her growing bump, but her pregnancy wasn't drama free.

The 33-year-old A$AP was arrested April 20 at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year, authorities said. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, police said. He pleaded not guilty in August and remains free on a $550,000 bond.

The two went public with their relationship in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.