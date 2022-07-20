Ring video shows suspect point gun at Colorado couple after following them home from walk

A Colorado couple’s Ring camera captured the frightening moments when they were followed home and approached by a man at their front door, who pulled out a gun and pointed it at them before fleeing.

Minutes later, the suspect and a female accomplice are believed to have robbed another person at gunpoint, according to authorities.

A portion of the incident, reported on July 15 in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge, was caught on video and shared by the local police department. Authorities said the couple was walking home that day when they were followed by the male and female.

The suspects followed the couple to their front door, then the male pulled a gun out and pointed it in their faces, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department. The couple can be heard slamming the door shut in the video. It then shows the two individuals running to a silver SUV parked on the street before driving off.

"If the couple hadn’t immediately gone inside and slammed the door, who knows what may have happened," the police department wrote on Facebook.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The suspect is pictured pointing a gun at the couple, along with a second individual, on July 15, 2022, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. (Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department via Storyful)

About five minutes later, the same man and woman are believed to have then robbed another man at gunpoint who was loading up his vehicle just half a mile away, police said.

"Although they both appear to be wearing costumes or at least wigs, their faces are quite clear. In other words, if you know them odds are you’ll recognize them," the Wheat Ridge Police Department wrote.

The suspects again left that robbery in a silver SUV, described as possibly a Kia Sportage.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Wheat Ridge Police Department at (303) 237-2220 or by emailing Det. Brad With at bwith@ci.wheatridge.co.us.

RELATED: 'Law & Order' crew member murdered at NYC set

This story was reported from Cincinnati.