Single-lane road closure on Yarrington Road begins Sept. 8 in Hays County

Starting Thursday, Sept. 8, Yarrington Road will have a single-lane closed due to construction.

Between, Sept. 8-9, the single-lane closure will be on Yarrington Road east of I-35. Workers are set to open-cut drainage work.

This work will be performed with flaggers to ensure traffic in both directions is able to safely move around the operation.

One lane of traffic will remain open at all times with the use of flaggers. This operation will only be active from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on both days.