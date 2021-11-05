Road in Lago Vista to be closed for hours following fatal crash

The Lago Vista Police Department is warning drivers to seek alternate routes and to expect delays while they respond to a fatal crash on Destination Way.

Destination Way will be closed from Old Burnet Road to Ming Trail for several hours, according to police. Drivers are advised to use Lohman Ford Road to access the Hollows south of Ming Trail.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Destination Way shortly after 9 a.m. this morning for reports of a crash. When officers arrived they found a cement truck that was traveling southbound on the road had rolled over.

Travis County Emergency Services District 1 also responded to the crash.

The driver was declared dead on scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter