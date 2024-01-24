Child, adult shot during apparent road rage incident in South Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people, including a child, were shot following an apparent road rage incident in South Austin, the Austin Police Department said.
Police said on Jan. 22, around 5:37 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of W Ben White Boulevard going eastbound.
When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with two victims who had gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, and are in stable condition.
Preliminary investigation revealed the victim’s vehicle was cut off by a dark gray Volkswagen occupied by two Black males.
MORE STORIES:
- Historic Austin cemetery vandalized, again
- Travis County deputy cleared in 2022 officer-involved shooting death
- Emergency feature on phones, smartwatches might be accidentally calling 911
One of the suspects, who was a passenger of the Volkswagen, fired several gunshots into the victim’s vehicle.
The gunshots hit both victims. One adult was hit in the chest, and a child was hit in the head, police said.
Police said the suspect driver was described as:
- A black man in his 20s
- Thin build
The shooter was described as:
- A black man in his 20s
- Thin build
- Dread-lock styled hair
Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.