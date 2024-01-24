Travis County deputy cleared in 2022 officer-involved shooting death
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A grand jury has cleared Travis County Sheriff's deputy Neil Reilly in the shooting of a former state trooper who murdered his wife and another woman.
According to DPS, Rito Morales killed two women in September 2022 at the home they shared in Elgin.
When officers responded to a domestic disturbance call, the former trooper met them armed with a handgun.
Morales was shot during the standoff and died from his injuries.