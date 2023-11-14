Person in custody following road rage incident in Lakeway: police
LAKEWAY, Texas - One person was taken into custody following an apparent road rage incident in Lakeway on Monday, Nov. 13, according to police.
Police said officers responded to the local H-E-B on Monday around 10 p.m. in response to a call about a person displaying a weapon following a road rage incident.
When officers arrived, they found the person who is now in custody.
One of the responding officers was knocked to the ground during the struggle and did sustain an injury. The officer was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
No other injuries were reported.
Police said multiple charges are pending for the person arrested.