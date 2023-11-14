Fallen Austin police officer's funeral services to be held at COTA

Details have been announced about memorial services for fallen Austin police officer Jorge Pastore, who was killed in the line of duty in a shooting on Saturday.

Officer Pastore’s final patrol will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 17, followed by a procession from Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home to the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas, for visitation and funeral services.

The following is the procession route:

Leave the Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home heading north bound on MopacNB Mopac to Hwy 183

Hwy 183 to IH 35 SB

IH 35 SB to 8th Street exit (Main HQ)

Main HQ to E 6th Street

E 6th Street to Congress Ave

Congress Ave to Texas State Capitol

Texas State Capitol to Circuit of the Americas

The Germania Insurance Amphitheater is located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd and the schedule of the services is as follows:

Visitation: 9:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Police Honors will take place immediately following the service in the COTA parking lot.

The 100 Club of Central Texas is taking donations for Officer Pastore's family. Donations can be made here.

What happened on November 11?

The shooting happened in the 9300 block of Bernoulli Drive.

At a news conference, officials went over the timeline of events saying that the incident began at around 2:49 a.m. when 9-1-1 received a call from someone requesting help and saying that someone was stabbing her.

The first officer arrived at the scene at around 2:57 a.m. and officers were informed that there were two others inside the home injured.

Officials say that prior to the arrival of officers, a third victim had escaped from the home and was located by EMS in the neighborhood. The victim told EMS that the suspect still had a knife. She was taken to the hospital at 3:03 a.m.

Meantime, at 3:00 a.m., officers forced entry into the Bernoulli Drive home in an attempt to rescue the two people inside. They were fired upon by the suspect and officials say the officers backed up and did not return fire at that time.

A few minutes later, due to the suspect being armed and barricaded, SWAT was called.

SWAT arrived at around 4:11 a.m. and forced entry a second time to rescue the people inside. It was at that time that the suspect fired at SWAT officers and officers returned fire.

Officials say that at around 4:15 a.m., radio communication revealed that two officers had been shot.