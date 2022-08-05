Police investigate possible road rage shooting in southeast Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a possible road rage shooting in southeast Austin.

Police said around 1:50 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of East Ben White Blvd.

APD said it appears an argument escalated to gunfire after a road rage incident. Witnesses said they saw people shooting and then leaving the area in a blue truck.

No other information has been released at this time.

If anyone has any information about this crime please contact the APD tip line at: TIPS Hotline-512-472-TIPS (8477 or 800-893-TIPS (8477).

