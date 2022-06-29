Police searching for 2 robbery suspects in south Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for two robbery suspects.

Police said on June 21 at 7:50 a.m., a robbery happened at the Home Depot located at 8801 S IH 35 SVRD NB.

One of the men approached a store employee working the self-checkout at the Home Depot to distract the employee by handing her money. The men approached the exit door where the employee was standing and hit the employee with items stolen from the store. The employee fell to the ground and was injured during the scuffle.

The men left in a 2012 Honda Accord with an unknown state license plate.

One suspect was described as 18-21-years old, 5'10, wearing a black hoodie, black pants with black and white Crocs.

The second suspect was described as 18-21-years old, wearing a blue shirt, light blue jeans and blue boonie hat.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.