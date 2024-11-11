Police searching for missing man with special needs near North Austin

article

The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing man with special needs.

Police said they are looking for 41-year-old Roberto Romero. He ran away from his home in the 8200 block of Research Blvd. on Sunday, Nov. 10, around 7 p.m.

Roberto was possibly seen by someone near Lazy Ln. and Research Blvd. around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Roberto was described as about 4'9, weighs about 235 pounds, has black hair, has brown eyes and has Down Syndrome.

He was last seen without a shirt, wearing gray shorts, black Crocs, and a purple/pink flower print blanket.

If you see him, please call 9-1-1 immediately. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 512-974-5250 .