'Rolling' candies recalled after choking death of 7-year-old, reports of ball detaching

Ahead of Halloween, a candy with a rolling ball attached to a holder has been recalled following the death of a 7-year-old girl earlier this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday.

Cocco Candy of Turkey and KGR Distribution in New Jersey are recalling nearly 146,000 units of the candy, as its rolling ball can become dislodged and trapped in a child’s throat, the CPSC said.

The agency said it has received one report of a 7-year-old girl choking to death as a result of the candy in New York last April.

"Consumers should stop using the recalled rolling candy immediately, take it away from children and contact KGR Distribution Corp. for a refund," the CPSC said.

The agency said the rolling candy comes in various flavors, including Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti, and Sour Cola.

The candy was manufactured in Turkey and sold in U.S. stores and online at kgrcandies.com between May 2022 and last March.

The agency said consumers can contact KGR toll-free at (888) 802-8823 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email the company at Recall@kgrdistribution.com for a refund. On their website kgrcandies.com purchasers can also go to the "recall information" section.

On Thursday, the CSPC also announced the recall of the Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy, because it too poses a choking hazard.

Candy Dynamics’ product, which was sold between June 2015 until July of this year, has a rolling ball that could become detached as well, leading to choking, the agency said.

The Indiana-based company is recalling around 70 million units of the candy after receiving two reports of the ball detaching. No injuries were reported.

The affected candy was sold in blue (Blue Razz), red (Strawberry), green (Sour Apple) and pink (Black Cherry) packaging with "TOXIC WASTE" brand and "SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy" or "MEGA TOXIC WASTE" brand and "SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy" printed on the front label.

The candy was manufactured in Spain and Colombia.

Consumers can contact the company toll-free at 877-546-0483 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at candydynamicsrecall.expertinquiry.com or at candydynamics.com by clicking on "Recall Information."