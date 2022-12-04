1 adult, 1 child transported to hospital after rollover crash in Manchaca

Two people, an adult and a child, have been transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in Manchaca.

ATCEMS says the crash happened around 1:17 p.m. in the 2100 block of W. FM 1626, near Hays County.

The crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled. ATCEMS reported just before 2 p.m. that CPR was in progress on the child.

One adult was transported to South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. STAR Flight transported the child to Dell Children's Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.