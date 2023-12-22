Rollover crash on SH 130 leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

One person is dead, and two others are in the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a rollover crash in southeast Travis County, according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS reported a single vehicle rollover crash on the service road of S SH-130 near where the highway intersects with US 183 at around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Medics performed CPR on one patient and reported four total patients involved, with two additional patients being evaluated.

An adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second adult was transported to St. David's South with critical, life-threatening injuries.

A third adult was also taken to St. David's South with potentially serious injuries.

Drivers can expect extended road closures around the scene as officials investigate the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.