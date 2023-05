One person was injured in a rollover crash in Spicewood.

ATCEMS says the person was pinned inside a single-car rollover crash just before 12:30 p.m. on W SH 71 near Hart Hollow.

The person, an adult, was later extricated and transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with injuries not expected to be life-threatening.

Pedernales Fire Department says two of its engines responded to the scene.

EMS is no longer on scene.