Round Rock police reopen 1983 cold case murder due to change in laws

Round Rock Police are re-investigating a 1983 murder of a woman at the Cactus Lounge on N. Sheppard St.

Investigators say on October 16, 1983, around 10:20 p.m. Martin Gallegos is believed to have shot 3 people, killing 56-year-old Helen Ochoa and injuring two others.

Gallegos has been a fugitive ever since. He was 22 years old in 1983, and would be 60 now.

He was last seen in Mexico in 2017 and there is still an active warrant out for his arrest.

Detectives are looking for anyone with information about the incident as well as the current locations of Gallegos and two other persons of interest Juan Guerrero, now 70, and Guadalupe Morales, now 61.

For those with information, please contact Detective Patrick Turck at pturck@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-218-7048. Anonymous tips can be submitted to WilcoCrimeTips.org.

Round Rock police shared the original article about the murder from the Round Rock Leader in 1983 in the hope that someone can help them find the suspect. (Round Rock Police Department)

Round Rock police say they've reopened the case because Mexico has changed its laws.

Mexico previously had a 13-year statute of limitations for international extradition of murder warrants, but that statute has changed and Gallegos could now be extradited if found in Mexico or the U.S.

The Cactus Lounge, most recently known as Cactus Nights Sports Bar, was demolished in March 2022.