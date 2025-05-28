Round Rock nears completion of dam project to prevent flooding

The Brief Round Rock nears completion on major dam project The goal is to prevent flooding in areas like West Round Rock The city expects the dam to impact more than 1,000 homes



With all the recent rain, the city of Round Rock said it is nearing the completion of a major dam project.

Past flooding

The backstory:

The city’s goal is to prevent flooding in areas that have been hit hard before, like West Round Rock.

It's where Cynthia Dunbar has lived for the last 41 years.

Her house backs up against Lake Creek. Most of the time, it makes for a tranquil backyard, but every now and then it floods.

The worst flood she's experienced was in 2010.

"It comes in fast," said Dunbar. "It doesn’t hang around. And it goes away real fast. It’s just a mess, and the smell is horrendous."

Like many of her neighbors on Lake Creek, she’ll never forget Tropical Storm Hermine in 2010.

"We came downstairs, and we hit the stairs, and it was about up to my knee," said Dunbar. "We had to be evacuated. The fire department came and evacuated us."

New dam nearing completion

What we know:

15 years later, Round Rock’s Executive Director of Public Works, Michael Thane is proud to say a new dam is near completion.

"Even though it took time, there will be great benefits, and we’re thankful for their patience because I know when the clouds start getting dark and they see rain and you live on a creek that you’re near a floodplain, you’re going to worry so this should alleviate some of their concern," said Thane,

It’s called Dam 101 and it is located near O’Connor Drive and State Highway 45.

It’s nearly a mile long and four stories tall. The city expects the dam to impact more than 1,000 homes.

"This project will have the greatest drainage improvement impact to Round Rock," said Thane. "It will just be huge."

The Upper Brushy Creek Improvement District agreed to pay 34 million dollars for construction with the city of Round Rock contributing 2 million for its design.

Once it’s done and submitted to FEMA, it could pay off big for homeowners.

"What people are hoping is that it’s going to get them out of the floodplain," said Dunbar. "I don’t really foresee this side of our property being taken out of the floodplain. Hoping it will lower the insurance rates for some of the people because the insurance is ridiculous."

Thane added that part of what took so long to build the dam is the fact that the Upper Brushy Creek WCID went into debt to get it done.