Round Rock family advocates for safer roads in memory of toddler killed in auto-ped

It’s been a year since the White family lost their youngest daughter Allie.

Jamie White won’t forget the call she received on September 29th. The family arrived at Old Settlers Park for a soccer game. The boys jumped out of the car and ran to the field. Allie’s father took her out of her car seat, turned to grab sunblock, and then the two-year-old stepped off the curb.

In those few seconds, a driver hit and killed Allie with her car. “It doesn’t feel like it’s been a year,” said Jamie White. “I still have all of her things exactly the way she left them. I just haven’t been able to, it just doesn’t feel like it’s been a year.”

It took a long time before Jamie could return to the park. Not only was the incident horrific but witnesses told the family the driver was on her phone. The driver has not been charged. Round Rock police have referred the case to the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office to present in front of a Grand Jury.

“Allie was like the icing on the cake for our family; she was the bookend for our children and we are missing that,” said White. “A piece of us is gone because she’s missing and that is something that cannot be replaced.”

After Allie’s death, the White family created a nonprofit called Allie's Way to spread awareness about distracted driving. According to TxDOT, in 2019 more than 97,000 crashes were caused by distracted driving resulting in 378 deaths.

“If I hear about another child getting killed by a distracted driver it kills me inside because it is like reliving Allie’s death all over again for me,” said White. “I want to end this. I want to get people off the cell phone.”

The city of Round Rock has put up signs reminding drivers to slow down throughout the park. Communications director Will Hampton said the city is also in the process of working with Oncor to install new LED streetlights along Harrell Parkway to improve road visibility at night. The White family is advocating for additional road safety initiatives to be placed at Old Settlers Park like speed bumps and rumble strips.

On Sunday September 27th, the White family is holding a memorial service at Old Settlers Park to remember Allie.

