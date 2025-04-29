Round Rock PD investigating deadly crash involving cyclist

The Brief A cyclist was involved in a deadly crash in Round Rock Police said the crash happened on April 29 on the NB I-35 frontage road at E. Old Settlers Boulevard There were road closures for a couple of hours, but all have reopened



Round Rock police are investigating a deadly crash involving a cyclist on Tuesday.

The crash shut down part of E. Old Settlers Boulevard near I-35. All roads have since reopened.

What we know:

The crash was reported just after noon on April 29 by Round Rock police on social media.

The crash happened on the northbound I-35 frontage road at E. Old Settlers Boulevard, near McDonald's and Round Rock Toyota.

All westbound traffic from N Mays St to I-35, including the bridge, was shut down. Around 2 p.m., all roads were reopened.

What you can do:

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.