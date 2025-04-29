Round Rock PD investigating deadly crash involving cyclist
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are investigating a deadly crash involving a cyclist on Tuesday.
The crash shut down part of E. Old Settlers Boulevard near I-35. All roads have since reopened.
What we know:
The crash was reported just after noon on April 29 by Round Rock police on social media.
The crash happened on the northbound I-35 frontage road at E. Old Settlers Boulevard, near McDonald's and Round Rock Toyota.
All westbound traffic from N Mays St to I-35, including the bridge, was shut down. Around 2 p.m., all roads were reopened.
What you can do:
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Round Rock Police Department.