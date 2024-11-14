Round Rock Fire Department opens new station to cut back on response times in growing area

The Brief A new fire station has opened up in Round Rock The new station was opened to cut down on response times in a growing area The new station is near the corner of Old Settlers Blvd and Sunrise Road



Round Rock firefighters are pushing their engine into its new home as they celebrate the opening of their newest station.

"For me, it’s a little bittersweet because the station that these individuals move from to come out here is the station I started at, is the station I'm still housed at," said Fire Chief Shane Glaiser.

One battalion chief and three to four firefighters will move into station 1.

While its old building will house the administration, like the fire chief.

"When I walk into the dayroom, and they’re not there, it has a lonesome feel, right?" said Glaiser.

The new station is near the corner of Old Settlers Blvd and Sunrise Road. It's an area that’s seeing a lot of growth.

"As Round Rock grows, as any city grows, you have more traffic concerns, so we really have to watch it as we’re approaching intersections and getting traffic," said Glaiser.

As calls to the station grow, they’ll likely double the team. Glaiser hopes it will help shorten response times to this part of Round Rock.

"We’re planning for the future by building these stations large enough to hold two full crews," said Glaiser.

Funding for the station comes from a 2023 bond.

"This is the first one that has happened under that bond and at a really record pace," said Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan.

In that bond, voters passed $44 million worth of public safety improvements.

"We have a great quality of life because of our public safety, and I think our voters demand that, and I think that’s where they built the trust in us to pass these bonds like this with an overwhelming support of yes," said Morgan.

Two more stations are on their way. The next one will be further east on Old Settlers.

The second location is still undecided.

The city will also build a public safety training center.

With all the new upgrades on the way, Glaiser said he was grateful.

"Their support on the bond passing in 2023 is what allowed us to do this move," said Glaiser. "It allowed us to improve our services in the future as well, so thank you to the citizens of Round Rock."

Another part of that bond also deals with parks.

Old Settlers is currently under construction for renovations and the city is building a rec center.

The city said all these improvements should be made in the next 5–7 years.