Round Rock Fire accepting fan donations to help those in need as temperatures rise

The Round Rock Fire Department is asking the Central Texas community to give back to their neighbors this summer as temperatures continue to rise.

RRFD is accepting donations of fans through its Community Risk Reduction program. Donated fans will be accepted through August 31, 2022.

The department has already begun distributing donated fans. These donations will provide relief to seniors, adults with disabilities, and families in need, RRFD says.

To donate, drop off new boxed fans at any of these fire stations:

Central Fire Station 1 (203 Commerce Blvd.)

Round Rock Fire Station 2 (200. W. Bagdad Ave.)

Round Rock Fire Station 3 (221 Sundance Parkway)

Round Rock Fire Station 4 (1301 Double Creek Drive)

Round Rock Fire Station 5 (350 Deepwood Drive)

Round Rock Fire Station 7 (2811 Oakmond Blvd.)

Round Rock Fire Station 8 (1612 Red Bud Lane)

Advertisement

RRFD says its Community Risk Reduction program focuses on proactively improving quality of life for residents by identifying fire and life safety risks early and preventing them from happening.