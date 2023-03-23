Round Rock firefighters honored for saving life of 18-month-old girl

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Round Rock firefighters receive Phoenix Award for saving 18-month-old girl. (City of Round Rock)

Several Round Rock firefighters were honored for saving the life of an 18-month-old girl.

On the morning of November 4, 2022, firefighters were dispatched for a little girl who wasn't breathing.

When they arrived, they started CPR and several minutes later, the patient regained a pulse.

She was taken to a hospital and was able to make a full recovery.

Last week, the firefighters involved were honored with a Phoenix Award, which honors public safety personnel that "truly saved a person’s life in the fullest sense, not just kept them alive."

The City of Round Rock says, "These are true heroes," adding, "The actions of these public safety personnel serve as a real-life example of their sincere dedication to service. Round Rock is safer because of YOU!"

The public safety personnel receiving the award include:

Quint 9:

Captain Quintin Hoelscher

Firefighter Frank Sykora

Firefighter Trey Policarpio

Engine 1:

Captain Steven Noack

Driver Derrick Steffek

Firefighter Kyle Austin

Battalion 1:

Battalion Chief Rob Eggeling