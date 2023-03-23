Round Rock firefighters honored for saving life of 18-month-old girl
Round Rock firefighters receive Phoenix Award for saving 18-month-old girl. (City of Round Rock)
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Several Round Rock firefighters were honored for saving the life of an 18-month-old girl.
On the morning of November 4, 2022, firefighters were dispatched for a little girl who wasn't breathing.
When they arrived, they started CPR and several minutes later, the patient regained a pulse.
She was taken to a hospital and was able to make a full recovery.
Last week, the firefighters involved were honored with a Phoenix Award, which honors public safety personnel that "truly saved a person’s life in the fullest sense, not just kept them alive."
The City of Round Rock says, "These are true heroes," adding, "The actions of these public safety personnel serve as a real-life example of their sincere dedication to service. Round Rock is safer because of YOU!"
The public safety personnel receiving the award include:
Quint 9:
Captain Quintin Hoelscher
Firefighter Frank Sykora
Firefighter Trey Policarpio
Engine 1:
Captain Steven Noack
Driver Derrick Steffek
Firefighter Kyle Austin
Battalion 1:
Battalion Chief Rob Eggeling