Round Rock has lowest vehicle theft rates in the country: study

According to a MarketWatch Guides study, one city in Williamson County had the lowest rates of vehicle thefts in the country in 2019.

The group said it compared every single city in the nation with a population of at least 100,000, and Round Rock came out on top.

MarketWatch said it looked at the most recent data from the FBI. It shows almost 39.9 thefts per 100,000 people in 2019 in Round Rock.

"Which was actually the lowest that was on there," said Abby Drexler, with MarketWatch Guides. "Second was St. Lucie Florida."

"I think people don't realize how much it affects just like your rates, and your insurance rates," said Drexler. "Other than the fact that you might get your car taken, but just kind of, like where you live and if you are living in a safer area, I think it just offers a peace of mind."

Round Rock resident Pam Barnett knows, unfortunately, what it's like to be a part of the statistics.

"You walk out there, and you're looking around the driveway, and you're trying to think I came out here for something, and then you're like my vehicle is gone," said Barnett. "It was just gone."

Her vehicle was stolen just a few months ago. But she was one of the lucky ones.

"The police's response in Round Rock was really fast," said Barnett. "Just recovering my car, I was very thankful for."

Not only was her car found a few miles away, but it wasn't damaged. She said only paperwork and other stolen belongings were scattered inside the truck.

"I've lived here my entire life and really have always felt safe everywhere," said Barnett. "It's funny when something like that happens, it just kind of makes you feel compromised a little bit."

While she said low vehicle thefts in 2019 seems realistic, it's something that keeps her up at night in 2023.

"I worry that it's going to happen again," said Barnett. "I'm always looking out the window in the middle of the night. I jump up to see if I hear something or whatever, so never had to really do that before."

It's always a good idea to play it safe when it comes to vehicle safety.

MarketWatch guides suggest locking your vehicle doors, getting cameras, removing any valuable items from the vehicle and parking in well-lit areas.