Individual dies in apparent jump from overpass, forcing lane closures in Round Rock

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The Brief A person died Sunday afternoon after an apparent jump from an overpass on Interstate 35 in Round Rock. The incident forced the closure of multiple lanes and flyovers Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity



Southbound lanes of Interstate 35 and connecting flyovers were partially shut down Sunday (6/28) afternoon after an individual died in an apparent jump from an overpass, police said.

What we know:

Round Rock Police Department officers responded to the scene at the I-35 and 45 interchange.

A preliminary investigation indicates an individual, whose identity has not been released, is believed to have jumped from the overpass.

The incident forced emergency officials to close several major traffic arteries, creating significant delays.

All lanes were reopened in the area at around 3:15 p.m.