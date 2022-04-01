Round Rock ISD offering pay increase for educational assistants

The Round Rock Independent School District Board of Trustees has unanimously approved an immediate pay increase for instructional support employees, including education assistants. The adjustment to the current 2021-2022 compensation plan was made at a board meeting on Thursday, March 31.

"Our instructional support staff members are crucially important to the success of our students and we know their pay does not match the value they provide our campuses," Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez said. "This is an area that needed to be addressed immediately and I am grateful to the Board for recognizing the importance of this move."

Depending on the position level and current pay rate, educational assistants will receive a pay increase ranging from 10 to 18 percent. For example, officials say starting pay for an Educational Assistant II will increase from $13.15 to $15.50 an hour. The midpoint in that range moves from $16 to $18.68 an hour, and the top of the range increases from an hourly rate of $18.85 to $21.86.

The highest-paid educational assistants are those who work with special education students in a Title I school setting. Title I campuses receive federal funding due to a large population of economically disadvantaged students. Starting pay in that category will move from an hourly rate of $15.92 to $17.94, the midpoint from $19.41 to $21.62, and the top of the range goes from $22.90 to $25.30.

The pay increase will cost an additional $470,000 this school year and will be funded through salary savings from unfilled positions.

Employees will also be eligible for a district-wide pay increase for the 2022-2023 school year. The Board is scheduled to consider the 2022-2023 compensation plan later this spring.

