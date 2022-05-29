Round Rock ISD providing free meals for kids this summer

Round Rock ISD is offering free meals to help keep kids fed this summer.

The district says that when the school year ends, children often lose access to consistent, nutritious school meals, so with the USDA's summer meal programs, kids can continue to eat healthy throughout the summer at no cost.

Children and teens age 18 and younger and enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old can receive free meals beginning June 6 at select district campuses.

The following schools will offer free meals this summer:

Anderson Mill Elementary School: June 6-30 and July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Bluebonnet Elementary School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Callison Elementary School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:20-12:40 p.m. Monday through Friday

Union Hill Elementary School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Voigt Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Hernandez Middle School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Hopewell Middle School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Grisham Middle School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Round Rock High School: June 6-23 and July 6-21 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Success High School: June 6-23 and July 6-21 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:35 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Children do not need to register, be registered in a summer school program, or show proof of age, income, or residence to receive a free summer meal. Meals must be consumed on site.