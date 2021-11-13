Round Rock ISD kicks off series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics Sunday

Round Rock ISD kicks off a series of clinics this week offering free COVID-19 vaccines for students ages 5 to 11 starting Sunday.

Parents or guardians must register their child for an appointment prior to the clinic visit and are asked to bring insurance information and medical/prescription cards, if they have one.

The district says an adult must be present during the appointment for the child to receive the vaccine.

Vaccine Clinic Schedule:

Clinics will be hosted in December for children to receive their second dose of the vaccine. Parents and guardians will receive information from their child’s vaccine provider on how to register them for the second dose, says the district.

For questions regarding the Nov. 14 clinic, parents can call 866-506-6866, select option 7 and state you have a question related to the Round Rock ISD clinic.

For questions regarding the Nov. 15-18 clinics, parents can email covid@cpdwellness.com or call 512-773-1588.

Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician or make an appointment with providers such as H-E-B , Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy . More information about COVID-19 vaccines for children is available on the CDC’s website and help finding vaccines is available at Vaccines.gov .

More information on additional clinics will be shared with the community as dates are solidified, says the district.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

About 900,000 kids got COVID-19 vaccine in first week, White House says

COVID-19 vaccine for kids: Jill Biden, surgeon general kick off US campaign

Schools playing major role in youth vaccination effort

CDC warns against giving kids pain relievers before COVID-19 vaccine

Where in Central Texas can you get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter