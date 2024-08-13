Round Rock ISD reminds drivers of back-to-school safety

Round Rock ISD students were back in the classroom on Tuesday, August 13. The first assignment of the new school year involved law enforcement officers reminding drivers about the school zone rules.

Teachers and administrations are urging parents to tap into new communication tools like the smart tag portal app, called "Let's Talk!"

"So, they can track when their buses come and go, using home access, to be able to support students. The ‘Let’s Talk’ app can have that communication and really get their needs met," said middle school principal Monica Collins.

Staying plugged in is important, but not in school zones. Round Rock police officer Taylor Roberson issued a reminder that with slower speeds, and crossing guards now in play, commutes to work could take longer.

"We want to try to get as many views as we can on our social media, regarding those posts, but the only way we are going to interact with people is if we get out there and do the job," said Officer Roberson.

School zones are cellphone free zones and enforcing that law is one of the top assignments this year. A violation can result in a $200 fine.

"We just want them to put their phones down, keep their eyes on the road and keep their eyes up," said Officer Roberson.

When, and when not, to pass a school bus is another big rule drivers need to remember. In 2023, there were 2,523 crashes involving school buses, according to TxDOT. Those crashes claimed 11 lives and caused 63 serious injuries.

"Really, anytime there is a raised median or grassy median, and also a physical divider between you and the bus, oncoming traffic can flow freely. If that is not there, then you have to come to a complete stop either behind the bus or coming at the bus," said Officer Roberson.

Illegally passing a school bus can result in a fine of up to $1,200 for a first offense.

Hays CISD students also started Tuesday. Wednesday, August 14, is the first day for Leander and Hutto ISD. Austin ISD kids start back on August 20.